It's the Weekend! Mostly cloudy and cold tonight. Lows will be near -2° early and then rising overnight. The feel-like temperatures won't be as extreme, but still near -10°. Milder temperatures move in Sunday. Highs will be near the freezing mark with a cloudy sky and flurries possible. The southwest wind will be gusting near 20 mph. We clear up overnight Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s as the wind goes calm. Looking ahead, mild temperatures will be in the area next week. We'll be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Mid 30s once again on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and a light breeze. Chances for rain and snow showers will be in the area Tuesday night with lows hovering near 30°. Even warmer on Wednesday as highs bounce back into the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Chances for rain and snow showers return on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski