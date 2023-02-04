WIND CHILL WARNINGS are in effect through the evening hours Saturday. Dangerously cold wind chills will be in the area, so bundle up. Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in less then 5 minutes. Wind gusts near 40 mph will make air temperatures feel like -55°. We haven't seen these type of extreme cold temperatures in a very long time. There will be blowing snow reducing visibility at times today. Mostly sunny and dangerously cold again today. Outdoor activities are not recommended. Highs will struggle to hit 1º. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold once again tonight. Lows will be near -6° with a light breeze. The feel-like temperatures won't be as extreme, but still near -15° to -20°. Looking ahead, milder air moves in starting Sunday and into next week. Snow showers are possible on Sunday as highs rebound into the low 30s. We'll be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. Mid 30s on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and a light breeze. Even warmer on Wednesday as highs bounce back into the low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend!  Konrad Supinski

