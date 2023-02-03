WIND CHILL WARNINGS are in effect for most locations through Saturday evening. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind gusts near 40MPH will make air temperatures feel like -50° or potentially worse. Temperatures this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in around 5 minutes. The strong, gusty west wind will pick up any fresh fallen snow and blow it around. It could reduce visibility to near zero at times. We'll be partly cloudy with rapidly falling temperatures today. Highs will hit the low teens early and then fall below zero. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear and dangerously cold tonight. Lows will fall to around -24º. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the west. Mostly sunny and dangerously cold again Saturday. Highs will struggle to hit 2º. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, snow showers are possible on Sunday as highs rebound into the low 30s. The warmup doesn't stop there, we'll be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Upper 30s to even low 40s are possible on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend!  Devin Biggs

