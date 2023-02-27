Mostly cloudy and quiet today. High temperatures will make it into the mid 20s with a light breeze out of the north. Mostly cloudy again tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low teens with a light breeze out of the east. We'll be cloudy with snow likely on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will make it into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the east. Looking ahead, the snow will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before tapering off. In total, 3-6 inches of snow could fall from this event. The higher totals will occur West of Bangor. The lesser of the totals will occur East of Bangor. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Snow starts up again Wednesday night. It will become a rain/snow mix on Thursday as highs again reach for the low 40s. We'll then become partly cloudy by Friday as highs reach for the low 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs