Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible early tonight. Lows will be in the mid single digits. We'll be mostly cloudy with below average high temperatures Monday. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid teens Monday night. Looking ahead, we'll have an active weather pattern this week. Another low pressure system arrives in the afternoon hours Tuesday. Snow will be falling with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with morning lingering snow showers Wednesday. Mild high temperatures will be in the area in the upper 30s to low 40s. Chances for rain and snow showers return Thursday. Warmer air sticks around as high temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy with snow showers on Friday as high temperatures hover near freezing. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski