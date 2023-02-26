It's the Weekend! We'll have decreasing clouds tonight with cold temperatures. Mostly cloudy with lows hovering near 0° as the wind goes calm. Increasing clouds Sunday as another low pressure system moves in. Snow showers will be moving in, especially in the afternoon hours Sunday. A widespread 1-3 inches of snowfall is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible early Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper single digits. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy with below average high temperatures Monday. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Another low pressure system arrives Tuesday. Snow will be in the area Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s. We clear up and warm up Wednesday. We'll be under a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Chances for rain and snow showers return Thursday. Warmer air moves in as high temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski