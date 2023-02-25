It's the Weekend! We'll be mostly cloudy and chilly today. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper teens. The northwest wind will start to die down. Mostly cloudy and cold tonight. The winds will be much calmer with low temperatures near 0°. Looking ahead, increasing clouds tomorrow morning will lead to a few flurries or light snow showers. 1-2 inches of snowfall is possible with some spots receiving close to 3 inches. Light snow looks to linger into Monday morning. High temperatures will be back in the upper 20s to low 30s, still slightly below average.  An active weather pattern is in store with near average high temperatures for the week. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend!  Konrad Supinski

