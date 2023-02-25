Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel. During freezing spray conditions the U.S. Coast Guard advises that you ensure all lifesaving equipment remains free of ice. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&

