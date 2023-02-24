The snow we're seeing out there this morning will end later this morning. The Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories that are posted will expire at noon. We'll then see decreasing clouds as the afternoon progresses. High temperatures will climb into the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Lows will fall to -7º as the winds slowly start to back off. Wind chill values may get rather low tonight. As a result, some spots are under Wind Chill Advisories. We'll start off Saturday with a lot of sunshine. Clouds will move in for the afternoon as highs reach for the mid teens. Looking ahead, more snow showers are expected on Sunday, especially late in the day, with highs in the mid 20s. Those will continue into the evening period. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 20s. We'll see more snow on Tuesday with highs reaching for the upper 20s to lower 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend!  Devin Biggs

