Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM, Casco Bay and Coastal Waters from Cape Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected, with locally higher amounts west of a line from Newport to Bar Harbor. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute, as the highest snow rates will be during that time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&