WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are posted until noon today. We could see a storm total of 3-5 inches of snow. Taking into account what has fallen already, Another inch or two of snow could fall before the snow tapers off. We'll then become mostly cloudy with a few snow showers this afternoon. We'll see highs in the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Snow will kick back up tonight. 3-6 inches of snow from that wave could fall. Lows will fall into the low teens as the winds back off. We'll see morning snow showers on Friday. Clouds will start to break up during the afternoon. We'll see highs in the low 20s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid teens. Snow showers pick back up on Sunday with highs in the low 20s. We'll warm into the mid 20s on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Devin Biggs

