Any snow showers that moved through overnight have moved out of the area. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy today with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Snow arrives after midnight. This has prompted Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the viewing area. Some spots could see around 5-7 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible for the entire event. Low temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Snow continues into the day on Thursday. Highs will make it into the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll see morning snow showers on Friday. The clouds will break up to reveal sunshine during the afternoon as highs reach for the low 20s. We'll be partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid teens. More snow showers develop on Sunday with highs in the low 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs