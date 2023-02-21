Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens. Increasing clouds tomorrow morning will eventually lead to a few afternoon snow showers. Minor snow accumulation are possible. The northwest breeze will shift out of the east as high temperatures find their way into the mid 30s. Cloudy with scattered snow showers tomorrow night. Minor snow accumulation possible. Lows in the low 20s. Sunny and windy Wednesday. The gusty northwest wind will make air temperatures in the low 30s feel much colder. Looking ahead, our next strong winter storm arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday with snow. This slow moving, windy system looks to drop considerable amounts of snow Thursday and Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski