Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers today. Some of that may fall as snow in the northern parts of the state. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 40s. We'll be partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the west. Partly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 30s. Looking ahead, snow moves in Tuesday night where 1-2 inches of snow could fall. In Washington County, locally higher amounts of 3-4 inches cannot be ruled out. This will end by Wednesday. We'll then be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Chances for snow move in late Wednesday night. That will fall Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also cool off. We'll see highs in the middle to upper teens. Significant accumulations of snow could occur the snow later this week. We'll need to monitor this as we get closer. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs