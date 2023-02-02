WIND CHILL WARNINGS are in effect for most locations through Saturday evening.  For tonight, dangerously cold wind chills are expected.  Wind gusts near 45MPH will make single digit air temperatures feel like -50°.  We don't do this very often.  Temperatures this cold can damage exposed skin in minutes.  Additionally, a healthy snowpack remains on the ground in most locations.  The strong, gusty west wind will pick up this snow reducing visibility to near zero at times.  The core of the coldest air settles over us tomorrow.  After high temperatures near 5° Friday morning, temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon to around -10° by sunset.  Additionally, the gusty northwest wind will reduce visibility in blowing and drifting snow while feel-like temperatures flirt with -50°.  Looking ahead, two full days of this are expected.  Highs Saturday will hover around 0° with plenty of sunshine.  This extreme cold will be short lived.  Look for a significant rebound Sunday with a few snow showers and highs back in the low 30s.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

