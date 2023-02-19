It's the Weekend! We'll be partly cloudy and calm tonight. Lows will be in the mid teens. Increasing clouds with mild temperatures in the area Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy and breezy Sunday night. Drizzle is possible overnight with low temperatures hovering near the freezing mark. Looking ahead, even warmer temperatures roll in to start off our work week. Chances for rain showers will be in the area with high temperatures in the mid 40s. We clear up and cool down Tuesday as we stick around under a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 30s. Flurries or light snow showers will be moving in Tuesday night with lows in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 30s on Wednesday. A strong low pressure system moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday. Snow will be heavy at times in the area Thursday with high temperatures in the upper teens. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski