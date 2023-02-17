Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are posted as a wintry mess of rain, sleet, snow, and freezing rain move in. Areas near Caribou are already seeing snow. Everyone else will get in on the precipitation action by around 9-10 AM. We'll see early high temperatures in the mid 30s and then fall into the 20s. That will allow the precipitation to switch over to snow. Areas near Caribou could see around 6-12 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Lower totals are possible near Bangor where 1-3 inches of snow could fall. Some areas could also see a tenth to two tenths of an inch of ice. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Snow showers are possible early tonight. Afterward, the sky will become partly cloudy with lows around 8º. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. We'll be partly cloudy and calmer as we proceed into your Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy and warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. We'll warm into the upper 40s Monday with a chance for rain showers. Upper 30s will then make a return on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs