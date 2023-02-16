Winter Weather Advisories are posted as a mixture of rain, sleet, snow, and freezing rain move into the area. That will approach later tonight. For today we're quiet. We'll be partly cloudy and nice as highs reach for the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will move in late tonight. Lows will bottom out in the low 30s. We'll start off with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Friday. We'll transition to all snow as temperatures fall below freezing. We'll see highs hit early in the mid 30s before falling. Snow showers will stick around Friday night before wrapping up late. Total snow accumulations will range from 6-9 inches in the northern parts of the state; to 1-3 inches near the Bangor area. Total ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch are possible with localized higher amounts. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are also possible with this event. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. We'll warm into the low 40s on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. Upper 40s return on Monday with a chance for rain showers. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs