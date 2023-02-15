Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers today. Highs will make it into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the south. We'll be partly cloudy with a few rain showers early tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the south. We'll be partly cloudy and mild on Thursday with highs making it into the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west early and then back off for the afternoon. Looking ahead, across the state, a wintry mix will be possible with snow to the north, a wintry mix in the center, and rain to the south. We'll keep that rolling to start things off for your Friday. 3-6 inches of snow could fall near the Caribou area. As temperatures fall, we'll see precipitation transition to snow from northwest to southeast. That will also occur as the system is moving out. Anything that switches over to snow further south won't amount to much. Highs will be hit early in the low 40s and then fall. We'll be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 30s. We'll then warm back into the low 40s on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs