Any snow showers this morning will be done by around 9 AM or so. We'll then become partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the mid 30s. We'll remain partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy and mild on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers develop Thursday night and last through Friday. Friday will feature an early high in the low 50s and then fall throughout the day. We'll be noticeable cooler on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 20s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs