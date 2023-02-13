We'll be mostly cloudy to start off our work week on Monday as highs reach for the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers will be in the area tonight. A dusting of snowfall is possible with up to one inch in isolated locations. Low temperatures will be in the low 20s with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy with flurries possible in the morning hours on Tuesday with gradual clearing later in the day. Highs will reach for the mid 30s. We clear up Tuesday night as the wind goes calm. We'll be partly cloudy with lows in the upper teens. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Much warmer air moves in Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s melting a lot of our snow away. Chances of rain showers are also possible overnight Thursday with lows in the upper 30s. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s on Friday with falling temperatures during the day. Rain showers will mix with snow showers later in the day on Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski