It's Super Bowl Weekend! Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will be in the mid teens. The southwest wind will be gusting near 20 mph. We'll see lots of sunshine with pleasant weather for our Super Bowl Sunday. High temperatures will be hovering near 40°. We'll have increasing clouds later in the day with a light breeze. Mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 20s Sunday night. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy to start off our work week on Monday as highs reach for the mid 30s. Flurries or snow showers will be in the area Monday night into Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with flurries possible in the morning hours on Tuesday. Highs will reach for the low 30s. Mostly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. Much warmer air moves in Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s melting a lot of our snow away. Chances of rain showers are also possible later in the day. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski