It's Super Bowl Weekend! We'll be mostly cloudy and breezy this morning. Lows will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll be partly cloudy with near average high temperatures on Saturday. Highs will reach for the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and calm Saturday night. Lows will be in the mid teens. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine for our Super Bowl Sunday. High temperatures will be hovering near 40°. We'll then become mostly cloudy to start off our work week on Monday as highs reach for the mid 30s. By Tuesday, we'll be mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs will reach for the mid 30s once again. Mostly cloudy and warm on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, so enjoy these temperatures while they last. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski