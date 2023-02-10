Snow continues to fall in the northern ends of the state this morning. Near Bangor, the accumulating snow is done as we transitioned to rain. Some areas are even drying out as the precipitation tracks off to the north and east. Once the precipitation clears later this morning, we'll see decreasing clouds as highs reach for the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. We'll be partly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. That won't amount to anything accumulation wise. Lows will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the west. We'll be partly cloudy on Saturday as highs reach for the low 30s. Winds could again gust up to 30 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy again on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. We'll then become mostly cloudy on Monday as highs reach for the mid 30s. By Tuesday, we'll be partly cloudy with a chance for snow showers. Highs will reach for the upper 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs