Partly cloudy and calm today. High temperatures will make it into the upper teens to lower 20s. Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Lows will fall to around 3º. Mostly cloudy and warmer on Thursday. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, Wind Chill Watches and Gale Watches are posted for as we watch for gusty winds and dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills could range from -40º to as much as -50º at times Friday night into Saturday. On Friday we'll be partly cloudy. Our high temperature will be hit at 1 AM in the mid 20s and then sharply fall. By Friday night, we'll be mostly clear with lows around -23º and sharply lower wind chills. We'll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with highs around -3º. Snow showers are expected Saturday night with a low around -10º. We'll keep the snow showers rolling on Sunday with highs reaching for the mid 30s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs