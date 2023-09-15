Bangor City Hall

BANGOR -- The City of Bangor is offering a number of shelters from incoming Tropical Storm Lee.

According to a release from the City of Bangor, beginning Friday evening, September 15, 2023, the city has put a number of contingencies in place to ensure the safety of all Bangor residents.  

A release states that "Fire Chief Tom Higgins has been actively coordinating with internal staff and Maine Emergency Management to ensure the City is well prepared for the storm and its aftermath. 

Public Works will be staffed 24 hours per day during the storm and will be clearing debris from streets, as necessary, to facilitate power restoration and traffic flow.  They will also be clearing storm drains to ensure proper drainage.

The Police Department will have additional patrol and dispatch staff working to identify downed power lines and respond to calls of residents in need. Likewise, the Fire Department will have increased staffing to ensure they are ready to respond to any calls.

The Parks and Recreation Department will open its doors as a temporary shelter/charging station should the City be without power for an extended period of time."

A number of facilities will be opened to provide shelter to those who do not have safe living conditions during the storm. Below is a list of shelters that will be temporarily open for the duration of the storm.

Facilities providing additional shelter and services during the storm include:

  • Brick Church, 126 Union Street: Open through Sunday at 11:00 am

    (accepting donations of snacks, eggs, sausage, coffee, sugar, creamer, and milk)

  • Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main Street: Warming Center open Saturday at 6:00 pm through Sunday at 5:30 am
  • Hope House, 179 Corporate Drive: Open Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00 pm to 8:00 am

    (these are overflow spots – no sleeping mats)

  • Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street: Open on Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

    (provided power isn’t lost and the library needs to close for safety reasons)

  • Mansion Church, 96 Center Street: Open Saturday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

If you would like to report issues related to downed trees or storm drains, please contact PW customer services at 207-992-4500. Bangor Police Department non-emergency number is 207-947-7382.

