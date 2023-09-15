Storm Shelter Open

Courtesy: City of Augusta

AUGUSTA -- The City of Augusta will be opening a Storm Shelter, at the Augusta Civic Center, at 76 Community Drive, in Augusta.

Due the impending rain and wind event of Hurricane Lee, the City of Augusta will open a storm shelter Saturday September 16, 2023 from 6:00am thru 8:00pm and Augusta Civic Center Staff will be on site to help direct people to the Cumberland Room.

Entrance for the Storm Shelter will at the South Entrance(Far left of the building) where signs and/or staff will direct you in.

If anyone has an immediate need please contact the Augusta Police Department at #207-626-2370 ext 0.

