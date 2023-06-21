Morning Weather Wednesday June 21st Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 67° Sunny Bangor 66° Sunny Brewer 67° Carmel 65° Sunny Hampden 66° Sunny Dedham 70° East Millinocket 64° Mount Desert 69° Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 67° Sunny67° / 52° 11 AM 72° 12 PM 74° 1 PM 75° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 77° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesFatal vehicle crashTwo people injured in head on crashNewport woman arrested for possession of drugs after allegedly breaking windowOld Town doughnut shop offers large homemade treatsBrowntail moth outbreak found and contained in Old TownPerry's Nut House employee talks National Fudge DayDump truck rolls over in HermonAlleged thief takes advantage of Momo's Cheesecakes' honor systemCar crashes into cement truckOld Town heading back to baseball state title game Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.