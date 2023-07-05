Morning Weather Wednesday July 5th Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 76° Partly Cloudy Bangor 76° Partly Cloudy Brewer 73° Sunny Carmel 76° Hampden 73° Partly Cloudy Dedham 75° Sunny East Millinocket 69° Mount Desert 78° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 76° Partly Cloudy76° / 68° 10 AM 80° 11 AM 82° 12 PM 84° 1 PM 85° 2 PM 86° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesYoshi Restaurant responds to rude reviewMother of two-year-old that overdosed indictedHowland man raising funds after town receives 'ugliest town' ratingSouthwest Harbor hires new police officer with previous accusations of assaulting womenFire breaks out at Pleasant River Lumber CompanyStearns High rededicates football field for former coachJuly 4th firework displays around the stateBangor's Landon Clark reflects on recovery, first season with St. Paul's12-school girls hoops tournament honoring Title IX set for weekend at Cross CenterColumbia Falls company say they have made the world's largest lobster trap Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.