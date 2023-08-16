Morning Weather Wednesday August 16th Aug 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 66° Partly Cloudy Brewer 66° Partly Cloudy Hampden 63° Partly Cloudy Mount Desert 63° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 66° Partly Cloudy66° / 61° 9 AM 68° 10 AM 70° 11 AM 73° 12 PM 74° 1 PM 75° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesCRISIS IN KENSINGTON: Drug users flood the streets of this lawless Philadelphia neighborhoodCouple finds multiple snakes in car ventsConnecticut police officer shoots and kills carjacking suspect while trapped in stolen vehicle, chief saysHampden man dies in motorcycle wreckAcadians become third Maine team ever to play in legion world seriesMaine Red Hot Dog Festival returns to DexterNewport native, top recruit Cooper Flagg announces reclassification to 20248-person soccer bringing stability, opportunities to 23 high schools statewideMaine Little League champs one win away from Little League World SeriesSomerset County man in jail after standoff with police Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.