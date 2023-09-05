Morning Weather Tuesday September 5th Sep 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 83° Sunny Brewer 84° Sunny Hampden 82° Sunny Mount Desert 87° Sunny Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 83° Sunny83° / 62° 11 AM 83° 12 PM 86° 1 PM 88° 2 PM 89° 3 PM 89° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesLessard family wants answers to brother disappearingResidence search leads to four arrests in drug investigationChristian rock group brings concert to Penobscot County JailOld Town man arrested in Bangor after allegedly tossing away cocaineArrest made in Madison homicideJohn Lessard reportedly found deceasedHermon cuts the ribbon, hosts first official game on Pottle FieldTreworgy Orchards looks to win nationally againSkowhegan's Doughty, colleagues reflect on her hall of fame careerEarly morning house fire in Bangor requires mutual aid Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.