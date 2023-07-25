Morning Weather Tuesday July 25th Jul 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 75° Partly Cloudy Bangor 75° Partly Cloudy Brewer 74° Partly Cloudy Hampden 75° Partly Cloudy Dedham 73° East Millinocket 71° Sunny Mount Desert 72° Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 75° Partly Cloudy75° / 67° 9 AM 77° 10 AM 80° 11 AM 82° 12 PM 84° 1 PM 85° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHistoric Searsport building crumblesOne man in custody linked to Brewer hit and runCar wreck through ditch sends man to hospitalNew boat tour company in BucksportMaine Savings Amphitheater renovations completeTwo face drug charges after family fight call in BangorStolen chainsaw investigation arrest leads to drug bustAlleged driver in hit-and-run crash appears in courtMaine Maritime Academy chief engineer looks back on final voyageBucksport Bay Festival returns Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.