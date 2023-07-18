...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Northwest Aroostook, Northeast Aroostook, Northern
Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook, Central Penobscot, Southern
Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Southern
Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&