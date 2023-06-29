Morning Weather Thursday June 29th Jun 29, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 67° Cloudy Bangor 66° Cloudy Brewer 66° Cloudy Carmel 66° Cloudy Hampden 65° Cloudy Dedham 66° Cloudy East Millinocket 60° Mount Desert 67° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 67° Cloudy67° / 63° 11 AM 68° 12 PM 70° 1 PM 71° 2 PM 72° 3 PM 74° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesPolice make "dangerous drug trafficking arrest"Family who lost nearly everything in a housefire is blessed with loving neighborsBangor girls 4x100 team takes home gold at Nike Outdoor NationalsNational magazine names Dysart's in Hermon the #1 truck stop food in AmericaNewport's Flagg twins reflect on growth in first season in FloridaYoshi Restaurant responds to rude reviewBangor Police fire shot on Finson Rd.Mother of two-year-old that overdosed indictedAroostook County man charged with murder in death of his girlfriendSculptor Andy Goldsworthy's first permanent artwork in Maine to be at College of the Atlantic Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.