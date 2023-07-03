Morning Weather Monday July 3rd Jul 3, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 65° Light Rain Bangor 65° Brewer 66° Cloudy Carmel 66° Cloudy Hampden 64° Cloudy Dedham 66° East Millinocket 63° Cloudy Mount Desert 67° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 65° Light Rain65° / 63° 9 AM 67° 10 AM 69° 11 AM 71° 12 PM 73° 1 PM 75° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesYoshi Restaurant responds to rude reviewMother of two-year-old that overdosed indictedFamily who lost nearly everything in a housefire is blessed with loving neighborsHowland man raising funds after town receives 'ugliest town' ratingNewport's Flagg twins reflect on growth in first season in FloridaSouthwest Harbor hires new police officer with previous accusations of assaulting womenFire breaks out at Pleasant River Lumber CompanyBangor's Landon Clark reflects on recovery, first season with St. Paul'sJuly 4th firework displays around the stateSculptor Andy Goldsworthy's first permanent artwork in Maine to be at College of the Atlantic Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.