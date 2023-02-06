...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Penobscot Bay.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&