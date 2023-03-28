Morning Weather March 28th Mar 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 41° Cloudy Bangor 41° Cloudy Carmel 40° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft 41° Cloudy Hampden 41° Cloudy Bangor 39° Cloudy Dedham 39° Cloudy East Millinocket 40° Cloudy Mount Desert 42° Cloudy Old Town 41° Cloudy Bangor 40° Cloudy Guilford Currently in Bangor 41° Cloudy41° / 34° 11 AM 42° 12 PM 43° 1 PM 44° 2 PM 44° 3 PM 44° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesCar carrier and cargo of new vehicles destroyed in crashFormer Maine WR Andre Miller ready to take on second NFL seasonParking Complaint Leads to Drug ChargesSomething New About Obesity, Your Immune System, and COVID in PortlandFormer Maine pitcher Matt Pushard reflects as second minor league season loomsNew health warning for cannabis smokers in Bangor. Doctor ExplainsOut of State Drug Operation DisruptedMan Who Allegedly Threatened to Shoot People Over Parking Space IndictedInmate Serving Serving Arson Sentence DiesMDOC announces the death of a resident Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.