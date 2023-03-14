Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Areas of blowing snow reducing visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...Central Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&