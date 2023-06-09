Morning Weather Friday, June 9th Jun 9, 2023 Jun 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 61° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 60° Mostly Cloudy Brewer 58° Cloudy Carmel 60° Cloudy Hampden 59° Cloudy Dedham 54° Cloudy East Millinocket 57° Cloudy Mount Desert 59° Cloudy Old Town 61° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 58° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 61° Mostly Cloudy61° / 50° 12 PM 63° 1 PM 65° 2 PM 64° 3 PM 64° 4 PM 63° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesNew food truck in Orono survives without university studentsBangor welcomes tiny home parkVT school board pays family $125,000 after punishing father, daughter for speaking out against trans studentWATCH: Biden hits head while exiting Marine One hours after getting ‘sandbagged’ at Air Force ceremonyMaine's Attorney General announces settlement with maker of SuboxoneMotorcycle accident leaves one person seriously injuredMaine State Police looking for man from LeeNearly 10K photos from Hunter Biden's laptop hit the web: 'Truth and transparency'New York Man found not guilty in Waterville shooting deathBrewer Riverwalk Festival returns Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.