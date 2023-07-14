Morning Weather Friday July 14th Jul 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 74° Mostly Cloudy Bangor 73° Mostly Cloudy Brewer 73° Mostly Cloudy Hampden 72° Mostly Cloudy Dedham 73° Mostly Cloudy East Millinocket 67° Cloudy Mount Desert 74° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 74° Mostly Cloudy74° / 68° 9 AM 74° 10 AM 76° 11 AM 78° 12 PM 79° 1 PM 81° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMiss Universe Netherlands Crowns Transgender Woman for First TimeNYC suspect on scooter kills 86-year-old man, injures 3 more in broad daylight shooting rampage: reportsFormer mafia boss says he tried to do deals with former President Trump in the 1980'sNew York congressman announces 'minimally invasive' surgery after doctor's appointmentKozy Korner closing its doors after decades of serving Orrington communityAce Flagg receives offer from George Washington UniversityPortland city govt tells staff to avoid mentioning 'pregnant women' and 'citizens' in woke language directiveSidewalk Art Festival returns to BangorPhiladelphia neighborhood troubled by homeless problem, drug users with flesh falling off boneMaine's only Rage Room Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.