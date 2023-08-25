Morning Weather Friday August 25th Aug 25, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 59° Rain Brewer 59° Rain Hampden 58° Cloudy Mount Desert 58° Rain Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 59° Rain59° / 59° 10 AM 59° 11 AM 59° 12 PM 60° 1 PM 61° 2 PM 62° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesOne Dead, One Injured After Explosion Levels NFL DB Caleb Farley's HomeTraffic headaches heading to MDIAuthorities search for missing manHarbor Fest returns to Belfast waterfrontBradford residents upset about use of Middle Road propertyEtna man found guilty of using deceased brother's identity for decadesNew Ticonic Bridge to be builtOfficials release identity of body found deceased in BucksportCrews respond to fire in BurlingtonPolice asking for help identifying cemetery vandalism suspects Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.