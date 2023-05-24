Morning weather for Wednesday, May 24th May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 57° Sunny Bangor 56° Sunny Brewer 56° Carmel 57° Sunny Hampden 57° Sunny Dedham 55° Sunny East Millinocket 53° Sunny Mount Desert 57° Sunny Old Town 57° Sunny Bangor 57° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 57° Sunny57° / 45° 10 AM 59° 11 AM 61° 12 PM 62° 1 PM 62° 2 PM 61° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHolden car fire leads to arrestSalma Hayek Accidentally Flashes Breasts During IG Live DanceUMaine to host Clean Sweep Sale this weekNew York ex-con released back onto the streets after rape, murder of 10-year-old faces new charges: reportGardiner man accused of assaulting 91-year-old relative indictedEllsworth high school hosts first ever Decision DayKids evacuate home due to basement fireMaine Forest and Logging Museum celebrates return of AlewivesStrippers from site of Ja Morant’s first viral gun incident say NBA star is ‘clearly begging for attention’Crews respond to Hancock fire Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.