Late Weather, Wednesday June 7th Jun 7, 2023 Jun 7, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 49° Bangor 49° Cloudy Brewer 49° Mostly Cloudy Carmel 48° Mostly Cloudy Hampden 50° Cloudy Dedham 50° Cloudy East Millinocket 50° Mostly Cloudy Mount Desert 49° Cloudy Old Town 49° Bangor 50° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 49° 58° / 49° 12 AM 49° 1 AM 48° 2 AM 48° 3 AM 48° 4 AM 48° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMotorcycle accident leaves one person seriously injuredNew food truck in Orono survives without university studentsNearly 10K photos from Hunter Biden's laptop hit the web: 'Truth and transparency'Man seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian accidentVT school board pays family $125,000 after punishing father, daughter for speaking out against trans studentMaine's Attorney General announces settlement with maker of SuboxoneWATCH: Biden hits head while exiting Marine One hours after getting ‘sandbagged’ at Air Force ceremonyBangor welcomes tiny home parkNew York Man found not guilty in Waterville shooting deathRep Gaetz gets Pride Month ‘family friendly’ drag show at Nevada Air Force base canceled Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.