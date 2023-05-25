Late Weather, Thursday May 25th May 25, 2023 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 43° Clear Bangor 42° Brewer 41° Clear Carmel 41° Clear Hampden 42° Partly Cloudy Dedham 42° Cloudy East Millinocket 43° Partly Cloudy Mount Desert 43° Partly Cloudy Old Town 43° Clear Bangor 40° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 43° Clear61° / 43° 1 AM 42° 2 AM 43° 3 AM 43° 4 AM 44° 5 AM 44° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesHolden car fire leads to arrestNew York ex-con released back onto the streets after rape, murder of 10-year-old faces new charges: reportEllsworth high school hosts first ever Decision DayUMaine to host Clean Sweep Sale this weekThree arrested on drug charges during traffic stopBrewer man indicted for attempted murderGardiner man accused of assaulting 91-year-old relative indictedBangor man pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm chargesBangor man arrested for allegedly hurting a childSalma Hayek Accidentally Flashes Breasts During IG Live Dance Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.