Late Weather, Thursday June 1st Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 70° Partly Cloudy Bangor 70° Partly Cloudy Brewer 69° Partly Cloudy Carmel 69° Partly Cloudy Hampden 70° Partly Cloudy Dedham 64° East Millinocket 63° Mount Desert 66° Partly Cloudy Old Town 70° Partly Cloudy Bangor 68° Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 70° Partly Cloudy93° / 53° 2 AM 69° 3 AM 67° 4 AM 66° 5 AM 63° 6 AM 65° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesTwo killed, one critically injured in I-95 collisionMotorcycle accident leaves one person seriously injuredMaine State Police fire at driver near Canadian border, motorists asked to avoid port of entryMan seriously injured in car vs. pedestrian accidentMaine baseball wins America East title, reaches NCAAs for first time since '11Rep Gaetz gets Pride Month ‘family friendly’ drag show at Nevada Air Force base canceledMaine State Police unveils new license plateMedical professional offers tips during Browntail moth seasonTrespassing incident leads to arrestNest Café to hold fundraiser for Zahra Towey Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.