Late Weather, Thursday August 10th Aug 10, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 67° Rain Shower Brewer 67° Hampden 67° Cloudy Mount Desert 64° Mostly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 68° Mostly Cloudy84° / 58° 12 AM 68° 1 AM 67° 2 AM 66° 3 AM 67° 4 AM 66° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesOne dead and one hospitalized in fatal car crashLincoln man wins big in Bangor State Fair eating contestsAcadians become third Maine team ever to play in legion world seriesBody of missing kayaker foundOrono movie theater under new ownershipThree People arrested on drug charges in Washington CountySearch yields "substantial" amount of drugs, multiple arrestsCouple finds multiple snakes in car ventsOwl's Head teen sets world record as thousands flock to Rockland for Lobster FestivalConnecticut police officer shoots and kills carjacking suspect while trapped in stolen vehicle, chief says Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.