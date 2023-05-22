...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures around 31 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast
Aroostook, Central Piscataquis, Central Penobscot, Southern
Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Southern
Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
