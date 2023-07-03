Late Weather, Monday July 3rd Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 68° Partly Cloudy Bangor 67° Partly Cloudy Brewer 66° Partly Cloudy Carmel 67° Partly Cloudy Hampden 66° Partly Cloudy Dedham 65° East Millinocket 64° Partly Cloudy Mount Desert 66° Partly Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 68° Partly Cloudy76° / 63° 1 AM 67° 2 AM 67° 3 AM 66° 4 AM 66° 5 AM 66° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesYoshi Restaurant responds to rude reviewMother of two-year-old that overdosed indictedFamily who lost nearly everything in a housefire is blessed with loving neighborsHowland man raising funds after town receives 'ugliest town' ratingNewport's Flagg twins reflect on growth in first season in FloridaSouthwest Harbor hires new police officer with previous accusations of assaulting womenFire breaks out at Pleasant River Lumber CompanyBangor's Landon Clark reflects on recovery, first season with St. Paul'sJuly 4th firework displays around the state12-school girls hoops tournament honoring Title IX set for weekend at Cross Center Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.