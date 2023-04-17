Late Weather, Monday April 17th Apr 17, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you 48° Rain Bangor 48° Rain Brewer 47° Rain Carmel 48° Rain Shower Dover-Foxcroft 47° Rain Shower Hampden 48° Rain Bangor 47° Rain Dedham 51° Rain Shower East Millinocket 46° Rain Shower Mount Desert 48° Rain Old Town 48° Rain Bangor 48° Rain Guilford Currently in Bangor 48° Rain58° / 48° 11 PM 48° 12 AM 48° 1 AM 49° 2 AM 50° 3 AM 50° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesFatal fall in Acadia National ParkCar fire near fuel pumpsCalifornia earthquakes shake, wake nearby residents: reportsFlorida woman turns tables on armed ex who showed up to apartment, kills him with one shotLouisiana driver screams in disbelief over massive alligator crossing road: 'Look how big this b---h is!'Massachusetts man charged in murders of dismembered people found in storage unitBucksport brush fire quickly extinguishedSFSU Athletics Director blames 'gender bias' for belief trans women athletes have biological advantageLong standing encampment to be dissolvedGay couple in New York City attacked, beaten in Times Square Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.