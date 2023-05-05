...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
* The warm air temperatures this weekend in the mid 60s to near 70
degrees may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold
water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s on the
lakes and in the lower 50s on the rivers.
* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to
anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden
Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the
chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely
high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan
accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to
avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear
your life jacket!
* Strong winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 25 mph
from the north to northwest. If boating on large bodies of water,
these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your
boat,canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.