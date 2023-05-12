...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
* The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause
people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures
which are currently only in the upper 40s on the lakes and in the
lower 50s on the rivers.
* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to
anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden
Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the
chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely
high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan
accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to
avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear
your life jacket!
* Strong winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 30
mph from the northwest. If boating on large bodies of water, these
strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat,
canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.