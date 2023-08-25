Late Weather, Friday August 25th Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Localweather Recommended for you 63° Cloudy Brewer 64° Cloudy Hampden 63° Mount Desert 61° Cloudy Dover-Foxcroft Currently in Bangor 64° 64° / 58° 12 AM 64° 1 AM 64° 2 AM 64° 3 AM 65° 4 AM 65° Trending Articles Videos ArticlesOne Dead, One Injured After Explosion Levels NFL DB Caleb Farley's HomeTraffic headaches heading to MDIAuthorities search for missing manEtna man found guilty of using deceased brother's identity for decadesHarbor Fest returns to Belfast waterfrontNew Ticonic Bridge to be builtBradford residents upset about use of Middle Road propertyPolice asking for help identifying cemetery vandalism suspectsLocal restaurant offers taste from around the globeOfficials release identity of body found deceased in Bucksport Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.